QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
