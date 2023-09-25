Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.