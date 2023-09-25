Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

