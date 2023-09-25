Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires Shares of 1,323 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 41,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $171.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.