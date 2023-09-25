Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $111.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

