Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $319,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

