Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $152.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

