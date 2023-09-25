Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %
BlackRock stock opened at $660.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
