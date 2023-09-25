Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 8,172 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.