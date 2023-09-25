Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

