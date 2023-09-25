Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $508.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

