Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.