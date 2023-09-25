Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.41 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.