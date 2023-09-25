Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,982 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

