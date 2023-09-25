Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

