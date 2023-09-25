Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $235.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

