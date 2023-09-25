Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

