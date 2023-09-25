Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $160,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roth Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

