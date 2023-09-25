RV Capital AG Has $77.23 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RV Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 25.2% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $299.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

