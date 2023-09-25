Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

