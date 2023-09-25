Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 5,119 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.