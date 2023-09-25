Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.