SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,803,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,457,000 after buying an additional 665,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after buying an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after buying an additional 657,257 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

