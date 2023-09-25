SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $201.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $234.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $200.87 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.