SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.