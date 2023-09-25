SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.