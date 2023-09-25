Sharon Baylay Purchases 26,316 Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Baylay bought 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £50,000.40 ($61,935.34).

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 196.22 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.07. The company has a market cap of £268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. Restore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.26).

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,666.67%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.