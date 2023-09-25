Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

META opened at $299.08 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.