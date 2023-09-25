SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

DLB stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

