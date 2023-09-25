SNS Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

