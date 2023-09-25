SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

