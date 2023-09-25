SNS Financial Group LLC Has $216,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

