SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

