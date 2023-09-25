SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $35.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

