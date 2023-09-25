Status Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $85.91 million and $1.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,072.01 or 1.00061861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,275,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,861,275,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02228807 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,965,491.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.