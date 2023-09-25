Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

