Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 40,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.48.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

