Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

