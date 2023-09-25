Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $114.09 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

