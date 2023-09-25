Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.51 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.