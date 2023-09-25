Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Starbucks stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

