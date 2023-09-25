Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $162.35 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

