Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

