Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $146.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

