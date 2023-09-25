Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 192,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.