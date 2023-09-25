Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.