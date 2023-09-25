Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

