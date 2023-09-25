Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $98,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

