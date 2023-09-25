Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.24.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

