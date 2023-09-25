Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.0 %

WPC opened at $57.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

